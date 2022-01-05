Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants Akshara Reddy, Varun To Team Up For This Film

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Akshara Reddy has signed a big-budget film with a South director. While the actor will be seen playing the female lead, Varun, her co-contestant from Bigg Boss Tamil, has been paired opposite him.

The two actors are expected to soon start shooting for the film, which is likely to premiere next year. While a series of reports have claimed that the two are coming together for the film, there’s been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

Akshara and Varun met with each other recently, a few days after their eviction from Bigg Boss house. The two also posted pictures on their Instagram handles.

Akshara Varun Meeting:

Akshara and Varun became food friends on the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, and their fans refer to them as “Varukshara". While the duo performed almost every task brilliantly in the Bigg Boss house, it will be interesting to see how the two look on the big screen.

Recently, the Varun-starrer Joshua’s trailer was also released on YouTube, and the fans loved it. The film has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

