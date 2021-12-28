Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Contestants Resort to Physical Fight During Ticket to Finale Task

With three more weeks left for the grand finale of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the Ticket to Finale task is in full swing starting from December 27. After the end of tasks this week, the show will get its first finalist of this season. The countdown for the finale officially started on December 27 when the housemates were asked to nominate two fellow inmates in front of everyone. In today’s episode, contestants will be seen doing the second task for Ticket to finale. The episode will see some heated arguments among contestants.

In today’s episode, contestants have been given the task to save eggs from others. Each housemate will be given 10 eggs and the one who protects the most eggs from breaking will be the winner of this competition, a promo released by Vijay TV shows.

The first promo shows Raju breaking eggs given to Pavni and she weeps after it. Today will mark the 86th day of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan.

The other two promos released by Vijay TV showed that some contestants will also resort to physical fighting in today’s episode. The promo shows a fight between Priyanka and Thamrai.

All the remaining contestants who are fighting it out in the ticket to finale episodes have nominated each other and one of them will be evicted this Sunday. Eight housemates who are battling for the trophy are – Amir, Ciby, Niroop, Pavni, Priyanka, Raju, Thamrai, and Sanjeev. Only the top 5 contestants will enter the finale and three will be eliminated in the upcoming days.

In the episode aired on December 27, Bigg Boss threw a dinner party for the housemates after the nomination process.

