Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Contestants to Meet Family Members As Show Enters Critical Stage

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is now headed towards the final stage. Family members of the remaining 10 contestants will enter the house to meet them on Tuesday, a promo released by Vijay TV shows. This week is being referred to as the “Family Reunion Week". The contestants will be meeting their family members all through this week starting Tuesday.

Vijay TV has shared the first promo of the 79th day of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan. In the promo, Akshara was seen getting emotional after her mother and brother came to the house to meet her. She was seen hugging her mother and brother as she met them after so long.

From the first promo of the day, it seems that today’s episode will be full of emotional moments as contestants will get to meet their loved ones.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 saw a total of 18 contestants entering the show on Day 1. Later, two more joined as wild card entries. So far, 9 contestants have been evicted from the show, while Namitha Marimuthu left the house due to some unavoidable reasons. Now, there are 10 contestants in the house after the eviction of Abhinay this Sunday.

Raju, Thamraiselvi, Ciby, Akshara, Niroop, Pavni, Sanjeev, Varun, Amir and Priyanka have survived nearly 80 days in the show.

The nomination process for this week took place on Monday. Bigg Boss invited the housemates to the confession room to nominate their targets. Aamir nominated Niroop, Akshara nominated Priyanka, Ciby and Raju nominated Pavni.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been airing on Vijay Television since October 3, 2021.

