Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Fame Amir, Pavani Reddy Spotted Together; Fans Pour Love on Their Photo

Bigg Boss Tamil has been a successful franchise for the past 5 years. The audience loves the elements of drama, fights and romance. Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the winner of season 5.

This season also had its share of romantic moments and controversies. Amir had claimed to be in love with Pavani and even stirred up a controversy by kissing her. While Pavani took it lightly, her fans demanded Amir’s disqualification from the show.

And now Amir and Pavani have been spotted together. A photo of both the stars is going viral on the internet. Pavani looks lovely in a simple yet elegant look. Amir also looks handsome in a blue shirt and shades. Amir and Pavani’s fans have been loving this photo.

Check out this video wherein Amir is seen at first talking with Priyanka Deshpande. After a couple of minutes, he went on to propose Pavani. Pavani, although left speechless initially, felt shy and laughed at the proposal. Amir constantly flirted with Pavani, even singing a song for her.

Pavani had alleged some time ago that Vijay TV had tried to tarnish her image by showing an edited video. Many video clips have also emerged wherein contestants including Priyanka, Abhishek and others were seen discussing Pavani and Abhinay’s relationship. Show host Kamal Haasan had tried putting an end to the controversy by saying that nobody had the right to hinder someone’s privacy.

