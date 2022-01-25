Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Fame Pavani Reddy Alleges Vijay TV Trying To Tarnish Her Image

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is over but the contestants of this show are still in news for the controversies related to the Bigg Boss house. Recently, one of the contestants Pavani Reddy, who finished as the third finalist, alleged in a live chat session on social media that Vijaya TV tried to tarnish her image during the show.

Referring to the controversy involving her and Abhinay Vaddi inside the house the actress alleged that the makers of the Bigg Boss showed an edited video to present her in a bad light.

In an episode of the reality show inmates got a chance to ask questions as a part of a task. During the task, Raju Jeyamohan questioned Abhinay Vaddi whether he loved Pavani Reddy. Abhinay promptly denied right away though it was shocking for all including Anhinay and Pavani.

This erupted into a controversy as Pavani and other inmates felt offended by this question of Raju. However, many video clips showed that contestants including Priyanka, Abhishek and others, were discussing about the relationship between Pavani and Abhinay. The host of the show, Kamal Haasan, during a panchayat, tried to put an end to the controversy by saying that no one has the right to interfere in someone’s life.

However, after this, a short film was shown, which led to Kamal confronting Pavani. In the video Pavani allegedly was seen asking Abhinay if he had such feelings towards her.

Now, a video has emerged on Twitter in which Pavani alleges that Vijay TV was showing an edited video to tarnish her image.

Pavani’s fans are also seen supporting her in the comment section. According to them, the video was released on purpose to sideline Pavani. This step has been taken keeping in mind her popularity. One user also targeted Kamal Haasan for being biased about protecting Abhinay. He concluded his tweet by saying that despite all this, Pavani managed to reach the top 3.

Another user stated that all of this was done to save Raju because the hashtag #westandwithPavani was gaining national attention. According to her, if the makers of the show wanted to save Abhinay, they would not have aired the Pavani-Abhinay conversation.

