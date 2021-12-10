Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Male Contestant Likely to Get Evicted This Week?

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is currently in the 10th week of its fixed run time of 100 days. The reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan has been airing on Vijay Television since October 3, 2021. The show started with 18 contestants before two more joined as wild card entries.

So far 7 contestants have been evicted from the show, while Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the house. This week, 7 of the remaining 12 contestants have been nominated for eviction. Viewers are speculating that a male housemate is likely to get evicted from the house. Only one male contestant, Abhishek Raaja, has been evicted from the show so far.

A total of 12 contestants are now vying for the coveted trophy. The seven nominated contestants for this week’s eviction are Abhinay Vaddi, Imman Annachi, Ameer, Niroop Nandakumar, Akshara Reddy, Thamarai Selvi and Ciby Chandran.

On Monday this week, Bigg Boss conducted the nomination process in which contestants were required to enter the confession room and choose any three housemates as their nominations and state reasons.

Pavani Reddy, the new captain of the house, was exempted from the eviction process. Bigg Boss offered the chance to Niroop for shuffling his nomination with someone else who didn’t get nominated in the nomination process. Niroop nominated wild card contestant Sanjeev Venkat.

Later, Niroop was asked to compete with Sanjeev in a task to gain immunity. However, Sanjeev won the immunity task, ‘Great Escape’, and Niroop got nominated.

Abhishek Raaja, who entered the house on day 1, was first evicted on day 21. He reentered the show on day 47 and got evicted again on day 63. Other contestants who were evicted from the show include female contestants – Iykki, Isaivani, Mathumitha, Chinnaponnu, Suruthi and Nadia.

The viewers are discussing the show on social media and speculating that this week a male contestant will get eliminated. Many are saying that either Imman Annachi or Abhinay will be leaving the house this week.

