Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Namitha Marimuthu to Re-enter House, Say Reports

Namitha Marimuthu, the first transgender contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant, who walked out of the show on October 9, is likely to re-enter the house. The show, which has a run time of 100 days, had a grand launch on October 3. In the first weekend episode, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is hosting the reality show for the fifth time in a row, had informed the viewers and other contestants that Namitha had to walk out due to “unavoidable circumstances."

According to media reports, Namitha has “not exited" from the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 but walked out of the house for some medical emergency. Namitha received some medical treatment, and now, she is back from the hospital. She is expected to make a comeback soon. However, the makers of the show neither denied nor confirmed these reports.

On October 7, the fourth day of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, actor-model Namitha had described the struggles of the transgender community in present-day society. She narrated her journey in the task ‘Oru Kadhai Sollatuma’. Namitha had revealed a few traumatic experiences that she and other transgender community people have had to face.

In the premiere episode, Namitha had asserted she was participating in the reality show for the first time on behalf of her community. She has represented India and won the Miss Trans Star International 2020, a beauty pageant for transgender women.

As many as 15 of the 17 remaining contestants have been nominated for the first eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Apart from Namitha, 17 other contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil season five includes Raju Jeyamohan, Isaivani, Abishek Raaja, Mathumitha, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni Reddy, Folk singer Chinnaponnu, Akshara Reddy, Nadia Chang, Imman Annaachi, Suruthi Jayadevan, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Ciby, Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop, and Varun Kama.

