Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Priyanka, Pavni Raise Controversial Questions

In Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, there were 18 contestants to begin with. Everyone had thought that Nirupam would be a very fierce competitor in the Ticket to Finale task, but he shocked everyone by becoming the first to be ousted from the task. This means that he is no longer in the race for the trophy of Bigg Boss Tamil. Next, in the egg-breaking match, both Pavni and Tamara came out on top. In the task which was held yesterday, both Raju and Priyanka were thrown out. Currently, the trio of Amir, Ciby, and Sanjeev are in the race to win the Ticket to Finale. Out of the three, both Amir and Sanjeev are wild card entrants.

According to the first promo which has been released, every contestant who leaves the TTF competition will be asked a question. If the contestants who are inside the Bigg Boss house give the same answer as the contestants in the TTF race, they will be able to go one step further in the race to reach the finals. The two contestants who are able to give the correct answers quickly will be selected for the next competition.

Advertisement

In the second promo, both Pavni and Priyanka have asked some unsettling questions which have caused a furore.

Despite host Kamal Haasan having prohibited the asking of this question, Pavni does not seem to be deterred. Pavni asked a contestant whether Aamir was the one who influenced the misconception about Abhinaya. This has come as a huge shock. Even when Kamal Haasan asked her to ask another question, she stayed adamant.

Then Priyanka asked whether Amir really liked Pavni or not, or whether he was just faking it for the game. This caused quite a bit of an unrest inside the house, with a few feathers being ruffled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.