Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran Likely To Be First Wild Card Entry

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has been entertaining the audience with twists, usual fights among contestants, and fun. The show had a grand launch, full of glitz and glamour, on October 3. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the reality show for the fifth time in a row. The show, which started with 18 contestants, now has 16 after the eviction of Nadia Chang and Namitha Marimuthu’s decision to quit. Now, the makers are planning for a wild card entry to shake things inside the house.

It is expected that there will be a wild card entry in the Big Boss house soon. According to online media reports, producer Ravindar Chandrasekharan may enter the house as a wild card entry. Ravindar is the producer of films such as ‘Natupuna Ennanu Theriyuma’ and ‘Sutta Kathai’. He has been in the headlines for his bold and controversial statements. The wild card contestants usually change the dynamics as a lot of unpredictable twists and turns are introduced with their entry.

On October 17, the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 saw the first eviction for the season. Show host Kamal announced that Nadia Chang has been evicted from the house. As many as 15 of the 17 remaining contestants were nominated for the first eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

Kamal advised contestants to use Bigg Boss house as an opportunity to make a mark for themselves. He asked the housemates to participate in every task and perform their best.

The 16 remaining contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil season five are Raju Jeyamohan, Isaivani, Abishek Raaja, Mathumitha, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni Reddy, Folk singer Chinnaponnu, Akshara Reddy, Imman Annaachi, Suruthi Jayadevan, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Ciby, Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop, and Varun Kama.

The reality show has been airing on Vijay Television since October 3 and will be there for 100 days.

