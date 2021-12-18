Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Thamarai Selvi Survives Eviction as Elimination Round Begins

All the 10 contestants in the Bigg Boss house were nominated for eviction this week as the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is now heading towards its final stage. Show host Kamal Haasan will begin the eviction process of this week from today, a promo released by Vijay TV showed. Before the eviction process, Thamarai Selvi remained undefeated in the immunity challenge task and secured her position in the house for the next week.

A total of 18 contestants entered the show on Day 1 and later two more joined as wild card entries. So far 9 contestants have been evicted from the show. Another contestant Namitha Marimuthu left the show due to some unavoidable reasons. All the remaining 10 contestants have been nominated for eviction this week and one of them will get evicted from the house on Sunday.

The contestants currently in Bigg Boss House are – Raju, Thamraiselvi, Ciby, Akshara, Niroop, Pavni, Sanjeev, Varun, Amir and Priyanka.

Throughout this week, Bigg Boss had given immunity challenges to contestants to escape the eviction. The contestants tried their best in every task to secure their position in the house for next week.

Prior to the immunity task on Friday, contestants were asked to immerse themselves in a tub filled with cow dung and the one who collects the maximum number of coins hidden in the tub will be declared the winner. Thamarai Selvi and Abhinay collected the highest and equal number of coins. They got the chance to participate in the immunity task of the week.

In the immunity task, a deck of cards was shuffled between Thamarai Selvi and Abhinay. According to rules, whoever got the maximum number of X marks was supposed to get eliminated. Abhinay got two X marks and got eliminated. Hence, Thamarai Selvi won the task and secured her position in the house for next week.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been airing on Vijay Television since October 3, 2021.

