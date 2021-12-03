Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Thamarai Sobs After Fight With Priyanka Over Breaking News Task

On the 60th day of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, the audience will see a heated argument between Thamarai Selvi, Ciby, and Priyanka Deshpande in the house. The issue began when Ciby got angry and suggested that Priyanka not ask unwanted questions to Thamarai during the Breaking News task. Priyanka vented her rage by criticising Thamarai for the same reason.

The latest trailer shows Thamarai in tears following the fights. The channel has now released the third and final promo of day 60 on the internet. In the previous video, Thamarai was seen talking about Priyanka to others.

During the previous episode, when Priyanka questioned Thamarai to explain her relationship with Imman Annachi, Ciby suggested to her (Thamarai) that she skip the question if she did not feel like answering. Following that, the fight between the three began.

Advertisement

When Abhishek Raaja advised Ciby to ask proper questions, he got upset and angry. Abhishek took a break from the TV show he was hosting as part of the task. Ciby was irritated by Abhishek’s request for a break and hurled the question sheet at Priyanka and Abhishek. To add to the drama, Priyanka angered Thamarai, who felt insulted. Abhishek also contributed to the drama by creating a fight, which enraged Thamarai even more.

“Will you stab one with a knife and pretend it’s for a task?" Thamarai asked Priyanka during the fight. “Likewise, Priyanka is purposely harming others in the guise of doing tasks," she says. Meanwhile, Priyanka is upset, saying, “She is handling things differently when it happens to her and she hurt others if it happens to them. I don’t understand this logic."

Thamarai said that she often feels targeted by Priyanka, prompting her to cry. Amir, Varun, and others later assisted Thamarai in calming down. The task’s judge, Sanjeev Venkat, likewise assumed it was a genuine fight and attempted to manage them. Finally, their team admitted that it was all a scam to boost TRPs (points) in the task.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.