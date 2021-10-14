Bigg Boss Tamil 5: This Contestant will Feature in Sivakarthikeyan's Don

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant Raju Jeyamohan will be seen on big screens when Sivakarthikeyan-Priyanka Arul Mohan starrer Don hit the theatres in early 2022. Television serial actor and mimicry artist Raju, who is famous among the audience of the reality show, has reportedly played an important character in campus thriller Don. The movie, directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, is under production now. The shooting will be completed by this week.

Known for his role, Kathi, in Vijay TV’s Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, Raju is entertaining the audience of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 with his humour and oneliners. The reality show hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan is in its second week. The show has a fixed 100 days of run time and it had a grand launch on October 3.

Coming back to Raju and his role in the upcoming movie Don. A picture of the puja ceremony from the sets of the film has been doing rounds on social media. The photo, said to be clicked in February, features Raju with Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. Other casts and crew members are also seen in the frame.

Raju Jeyamohan began his acting career in 2012 with Kana Kaanum Kalangal on Vijay TV. He also worked in several other serials like Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar, Saravanan Meenatchi and Bharathi Kannamma. In 2019, he made his big-screen debut with the film Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma.

Seems like, Raju is playing a smart game inside the Bigg Boss house. He is participating in all the tasks given in the show. He is also maintaining cordial relations with all contestants.

Today will mark the 11th day of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The show is being aired on Vijay Television since October 3. The show began with 18 contestants. Currently, there are 17 contestants as the first transgender contestant Namitha Marimuthu has walked out of the show.

