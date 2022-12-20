Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Winner Raju Jeyamohan To Host Varisu’s Audio Launch Event

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan will be hosting the audio launch event of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The event is going to take place on December 24. In a now-deleted tweet, Raju shared details about the event. “Update: Happy to be anchoring for Thalapathy Vijay sir #Varisu Audio launch! Eagerly awaiting!!! Audio from December 24. Thank you Jagadish #Thalapathy66 #DilRaju #VarisuAudioLaunch," read the tweet.

Raju currently hosts the popular celebrity chat show Raju Vootla Party. This show marked his debut as a reality show host. It also marked the second collaboration between Raju Jeyamohan and Priyanka Deshpande. Besides them, the show also features Deepa Shankar, Chutti Aravind, Madurai Muthu, Imman Annachi, Sunita Gogoi, and Shiva Aravind.

Raju Jeyamohan started his television career with the TV show Kana Kanum Kaalanga in 2012. Raju also made his first film debut in the same year with the movie Nanban. He later appeared in several popular TV shows like Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar and Saravanan Meenatchi, among others. He has also starred in many popular movies, including Murungakkai Chips, Thunai Mudhalvar, and Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma. He was last seen playing the negative role in Siva Karthikeyan’s film Don. The movie was a huge hit and grossed over ₹100 crores at the worldwide box office.

Talking about Varisu, it is a Tamil-language family drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The movie is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S, while its cinematography and editing are handled by Karthik Palani and Praveen KL, respectively. Varisu is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, next year.

