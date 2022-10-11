Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Actor Robert Master Tortures YouTuber GP Muthu, Fans Unhappy

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil premiered with a special opening ceremony on Sunday. Kamal Haasan returned as the show host and welcomed the twenty new participants. They will be living in the BB House for over 100 days to win the title.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss have released the third promo video, which is currently creating buzz all over social media. In the video, GP Muthu stands in front of the camera and is seen giving a flying kiss to his family, and saying I am happy here, you all also stay happy.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

After this, the GP went to sleep. While he was sleeping, some of the housemates along with Robert Master tortured him. They went to Muthu and scared him while searching for the pearl.

Then, at last, Muthu went outside while it was raining and slept in the swimming pool lounge. Seeing this promo, Muthu’s supporters have criticised Robert Master and asked how he could torture their favourite contestant.

Apart from this, for the unversed, the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil includes celebs like YouTuber GP Muthu, model and IT professional Shivin Ganesan, television actor Azeem, singer and rap artist Asal, actor and dance choreographer Robert Master, television actor Aysha, and actor-model Sheriina.

Among others are television personality Manikanta Rajesh, television actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka Janany, actor and politician Vikraman, singer and record producer from Sri Lanka ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam), actor and comedian Amudhavan, television actor Queency, actor and dance choreographer Shanthi, actor and video jockey VJ Kathirravan, Maheswari Chanakyan, television actor and Model Nivaa, actor, video jockey, model and Cricketer Ram Ramasamy, and TikTok celebrity Dhanalakshmi.

The show is aired on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can also watch a 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here