Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Angry Azeem Accuses Amudhavanan Of Favouritism During Task

Bigg Boss is known for giving tasks to its housemates, which often give way to conflicts. The audience sometimes finds it interesting, and other times they seem annoyed by so many arguments in a task. In yesterday’s episode, another task created rifts between the contestants. In it, Amudhavanan did not support his team and went against the group to save Dhanalakshmi. Azeem’s fans are quite shocked by Amudhavanan’s betrayal, that too because of Dhanalakshmi. Want to know what happened next at the BB house? Read further.

Earlier this week, the usual nominations took place. DK, Azeem, Janani, Kathiravan, Manikandan, Rachitha and Vikraman were chosen for eviction. The ‘heaven-to-hell’ task will be played this week in the Bigg Boss house. The rules of the game that will be played this week are explained in the first promo that arrived today.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss contestants are divided into two teams, as is customary. There are two crossroads in this to convert those in hell to heaven and those in heaven to hell. Those who pedal a bicycle for a long enough period in hell can enter heaven. Otherwise, hell-dwellers can tunnel across the line and make their way into heaven. Similarly, heaven’s inhabitants can conspire to send one heaven mate to hell.

As a result, a new battle erupted between the competitors, who began participating in that task. The second promo contains scenes related to this. Azeem accuses Amudhavanan of favouritism, citing that Amudhavanan gives Janani and Dhanalakshmi more opportunities. Azeem does not respect his attempts to explain things.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which has captivated fans’ hearts, began airing on October 9, 2022. Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is hosting the show for the sixth consecutive season. The host revealed last week that there will be a double eviction next week. As a result, the contestants struggle to demonstrate their abilities.

Read all the Latest Movies News here