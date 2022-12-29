Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Bids Adieu To Show, Fans Call Her Eviction 'Unfair'

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is nearing its end. Last Sunday, Dhanalakshmi bid adieu to the show. And viewers were shocked by the eviction, as many expected to see her in the house till the grand finale episode. Even host Kamal Haasan expressed his disappointment to see Dhanalakshmi leaving the show. A lot of viewers used to call her one of the most entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Soon after her elimination, Dhanalakshmi’s fans called it ‘unfair’ and expressed their desire to see her in the finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Following her eviction, her fan page on Instagram shared a video of her cycling around the BB house’s garden area, looking adorable in a polka dot co-ord set. Many fans took to the comments section of the post to share their views on her eviction. One user remarked, “Very unfair… She’s the only contestant who gave her fullest… All the very best for an amazing future dear." Another noted, “Very unfair eviction…didn’t expect it… anyways well played Dhana."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only on Instagram but Dhanalakshmi’s fans also aired their opinion on her eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. In no time, the hashtag #UnfairEvictionDhana’ started trending on the micro-blogging platform. One of the users wrote, “It’s hard to see Dhana evicted from the show. She desires to be in the freeze task. On the other hand, it’s a relief from seeing her used as a scapegoat in the show for their quota contestants."

Another fan mentioned, “This is not an eviction you deserve but have faith that there are much greater things awaiting you outside the toxic boomer house."

Advertisement

One of the fans also pointed out, “Dhana unfair eviction, She worked hard but she got evicted. The fault is not hers."

Last week, Myna Nandhini, Dhanalaskhmi and Azeem were nominated for elimination. Of the three, Dhanalakshmi received the least number of votes. Therefore, her journey on the show came to an end.

Read all the Latest Movies News here