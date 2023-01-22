Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale Hosted by Kamal Haasan Being Held Tonight, Who Will Win This Year?

The Grand Finale of the Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is being held tonight. This season saw 21 contestants entering the show. After 106 days of entertainment, fights, drama, and emotional journey, only three have emerged as the top 3 finalists of the season and they are competing for the title. Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin are the last ones standing and the winner will be announced soon.

This season the reality show featured a diverse set of contestants. The inclusion of Shivin, a transgender person, who has also made it to the finale, has received huge applause from the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 didn’t feature a big film wstar, which made the playing ground even. Nevertheless, there still were some favourites like Rachita, Amudhavanan, and GP Muthu in the initial days of the season.

However, Azeem and Vikraman were considered to be the obvious finalists from the first week and the prediction turned out to be true.

Kamal Haasan has successfully hosted Bigg Boss Tamil for the sixth time, and he is one of the main reasons for it being the most-watched Tamil reality show.

The finale show began with a quick recap of the season. Former contestants walked onto the sets amidst an energetic medley of their popular dialogues. An entertaining musical jugalbandi and folk dance performances followed next. Former contestant Manikandan, Queency and others treated fans with their dance performances.

As the finalists enter, host Kamal Haasan asked them how’s the feeling. Shivin says it has been very quiet, Vikraman opines it feels empty and Azeems says he is having a giant-wheel ride feels. One of the three will walk out with the trophy tonight.

