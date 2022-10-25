Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Housemate Ayesha Faints, Doctors To Soon Tell If She Can Continue

In the midst of all the festivities around us, there was recently a cloud of panic and despair in the house of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 as one of the contestants fainted multiple times. Ayesha fainted after the nomination task on Monday’s episode.

Currently, things have heated up in the house after the exit of GP Muthu and dance master Shanti. While Shanti was eliminated on Saturday’s episode from getting the lowest votes, GP Muthu walked out of the show saying he could stay without seeing his children. Since then, the house has become a battlefield for contestants Azeem and Ayesha, whose rivalry is believed to have been carried forward from outside the show.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

While Azeem has already been criticized by fans for ‘disrespectful’ behaviour towards Ayesha, host Kamal Haasan was expected to hand Azeem a red card. Kamal Haasan instead asked the house members to do so and the majority handed over the card to Azeem.

Azeem then apologized to Ayesha for his behaviour and it looked like all was well. However, during the nominations task, Azeem went ahead and nominated Ayesha. This became too much to handle for Ayesha, who had already been complaining of feeling ill.

She fainted, sending a wave of fear among the contestants. In fact, she fainted more than once after coming to her senses again. However, it was none other than Azeem, who then carried her to have her receive medical treatment from doctors who visited the Bigg Boss house.

The doctors who are currently treating Ayesha have said that they will soon announce whether she can continue the game and is fit to stay back in the Bigg Boss house.

Read all the Latest Movies News here