Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Know the Contestants Who Are In The Danger Zone This Week

It has been over a month since the latest season of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on Star Vijay. Following Bigg Boss Tamil 6’s debut on October 2, four contestants have bid adieu to the reality show. While GP Muthu quit the game citing his beloved son’s poor health, the remaining three contestants were evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil house owing to receiving the least votes.

Every Monday, multiple contestants get nominated for elimination, and the eviction takes place on the Sunday episode. Now, as the show is inching closer to the end of the fifth week, the risk of elimination looms over Mohammed Azeem, Vikraman, Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam, Ayesha Zeenath, Dhanalakshmi, Ram Ramasamy and Maheshwari Chanakyan. According to reports, out of them, three contestants are in the danger zone.

Advertisement

It has been reported that out of Dhanalakshmi, Maheswari, and Ram, one contestant’s journey on Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will end this week. Speculations are rife that either Maheswari or Ram will be the fifth contestant to get evicted from the controversial television show. However, viewers will have to wait for Sunday’s episode to find out who exits Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Meanwhile, out of the nominated contestants, Mohammed Azeem reportedly emerged at the top position with the highest percentage of votes.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 airs every day at 9:30 on Star Vijay. In addition to its daily telecast, viewers can catch their favourite contestants at any time of the day as the show is streamed 24/7 live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here