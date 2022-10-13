Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Makers launch Unique Promotion Campaign, Details Here

Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, has been one of the most popular reality shows across households in Tamil Nadu. The much-awaited sixth season of the controversial television show was kicked off with a grand premiere on October 9. Host Kamal Haasan welcomed a total of 20 contestants to the Bigg Boss Tamil house, who will be entertaining the audience for the next 105 days.

Bigg Boss 6 recently became a trending topic of discussion on social media after its makers launched a never-seen-before promotional campaign to generate buzz around the latest season. A six-feet-tall Bigg Boss 6 eye was installed in four famous cities in Tamil Nadu – Coimbatore, Chennai, Madurai and Trichy. A small camera was also fixed in the centre of the Bigg Boss eye, which was connected to an LED TV next to it.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The onlookers were evidently delighted looking at themselves on the screen. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil, the voice of Bigg Boss was heard outside the BB house. In the promo video shared by Vijay TV, the Bigg Boss 6 eye, along with camera and voice, can be seen being installed inside shopping malls in the aforementioned cities.

Fans were amazed to hear Bigg Boss’ voice at the Nexus Vijaya Mall in Chennai. Bigg Boss also asked spectators to perform a host of tasks on a stage in front of a huge LED setup, which comprised nine different screens and eight cameras recording the performers. A sneak peek into the on-ground promotions was also shared in another promo video posted by Disney+ Hotstar on YouTube.

Just like its previous five seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 also airs on Vijay TV. Besides the regular show timings, viewers can now watch the reality show 24/7 on Disney+ Hotstar. This season around, two commoners were shortlisted to feature in Bigg Boss Tamil alongside 18 celebrity contestants.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here