Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Promo: Big Fight Ensues Between Dhanalakshmi, Manikandan Rajesh

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 recently released yet another promo for the reality show’s 31st day. In the clip, Manikandan Rajesh is seen claiming that he only grabbed the box that Dhanalakshmi was holding and did not push her away. Upon hearing the same, an enraged Dhanalakshmi yells saying everything is being recorded on camera.

In the first promo video, Manikandan was seen grabbing Dhanalakshmi’s ingredients for making sweets, which leads to an argument between the contestants in this week’s nomination task. Soon after, things escalate between them, other housemates try to calm them down. Despite their attempts, Manikandan and Dhanalakshmi’s heated argument continues.

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by actor Kamal Haasan, premiered on October 9. First, a total of 20 contestants entered the show, including GP Muthu, Asal Kolaar, Shivin Ganesan, Mohammed Azeem, Robert Master, Ayesha, Sherin Shringar, Manikandan Rajesh, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Ram Ramasamy, Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam, Janany, Shanthi, Vikraman, Amudhavan. Later, Myna Nandhini entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house as a wildcard contestant.

Following no elimination in the first week, two contestants were evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 in the second week. First, GP Muthu had to leave the show owing to his son’s poor health. Then, actor-choreographer Shanthi was evicted from the show because of receiving fewer votes. After that, Asal Kolaar and Sherin Shringarwere evicted from the house.

Meanwhile, Myna Nandhini became the house captain this week on Bigg Boss Tamil 6. On the other hand, Mohammed Azeem, Ayesha, Vikraman, Dhanalakshmi and Ram Ramasamy have been nominated for elimination.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 airs daily on Star Vijay as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

