Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Video For Day 31 Released; Watch It Here

The sixth season of one of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss Tamil returned on Vijay Television. The show is currently in full swing. This time, the show’s host, actor Kamal Haasan welcomed twenty contestants to the Bigg Boss house to entertain the viewers.

After no elimination in the first week, two people left the Bigg Boss house in the second week. First, Youtuber GP Muthu quit the show. Next, based on the nomination, dance master Shanthi got eliminated after getting the least number of votes. After that, singer and rap artist Asal and actor-model Sherina got evicted from the house for the next consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the show continues to impress the audience with the remaining contestants. While Myna Nandhini has been chosen as the captain of the house for this week, Azeem, Aysha, Vikraman, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, Ram and Maheshwari have been nominated for elimination.

This week, Bigg Boss gave an interesting task to the housemates. Contestants were divided into two teams and were asked to prepare and sell sweets. Competitors then named those shops. One team gave the name Kanna Latte, while the other team named their shop Adi Thanadai. In the task, they were told to make sweets and sell them using the items sent by Bigg Boss.

Recently, the show’s team released the first promo video for the 31st-day episode. In this clip, one can get a glimpse of the arguments and issues between the contestants during the task. Manikanta Rajesh snatched the material that Dhanalakshmi used to make sweets.

The argument between the two inmates got serious, but the people in the house tried to make peace. The video of the two fighting has been going viral.

The episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 are aired on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers can also watch a 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

