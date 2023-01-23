Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Winner: Azeem Lifts Trophy, Takes Home THIS Whopping Amount

After almost three and a half months of intense competition, Azeem has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Azeem bagged the Bigg Boss trophy after defeating Vikraman and Shivin Ganesan and surviving hurdles for over 106 days. He was also awarded prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car. While Azeem won the reality show, Vikraman was declared the first runner-up and Shivin Ganesan bagged the third spot.

The Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 finale ended with a star-studded evening comprising extraordinary performances and captivating acts. Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman were the three finals. The host of the show, Kamal Haasan gave them advice on the show and even declared all three of them as the winners for their tough journey. He then escorted them from the house to the finale stage where the results were revealed.

Azeem’s journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 6

During his Bigg Boss journey, Azeem received a lot of flak from the public and Kamal Haasan, but he also had his admirers. He was also nominated for eviction the maximum number of times - 15 in total but emerged on top in the end. Many people praised Azeem for his work on the school task, the Angel against Demon challenge, and the Boogasa task. Additionally, he had a close relationship with ADK, Manikandan, and Kathiravan. He did, however, engage in some unpleasant altercations with Dhanalakshmi, Vikraman, and Amudhavanan.

Apart from the show, Azeem has worked predominantly in the Tamil Television industry. He appeared in some well-known television serials such as Maya with Vaani Bojan, Kadaikutty Singam, Pagal Nilavu with Shivani Natarajan and more.

Meanwhile, recently, there were rumours that Kamal Haasan might leave the show as the host after the current season. However, after declaring the winners during season six’s grand finale, Haasan ended by saying, “Until we meet again, Ungal Naan (I’m yours)". With this, Haasan has indirectly dismissed rumours of leaving the show.

