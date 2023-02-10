If you have watched the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, you must be familiar with the name Aayesha Zeenath. She made a sizable fan following after appearing on the reality show. Aayesha made her acting debut with the Tamil reality show Ready Steady Po in 2017. Aayesha is also an avid social media user, she often shares snippets from her professional to personal life to stay in touch with her fans. Currently, on the week of love, the actress shared a cute picture on Propose Day on Instagram, garnering attention all over social media.

In her recent picture, Aayesha is seen posing for the camera in her casual avatar wearing a basic denim shirt. The actress complemented her outfit with a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a messy bun. She is seen flaunting her ring finger by covering her half-face in the photo. “Propose day aaamey," read the caption of her post.

See the pic:

Seeing the post, fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Aayesha predominantly works in the Tamil entertainment industry. She is popularly known for appearing in Zee Tamil’s show Sathya, where she played the lead role and received immense love from the viewers. Later she also worked in another Sun TV Tamil show, Maya, where she played the role of Rani Lakshmi Prabhavati and it was a turning point in her career. She later worked in popular shows like Savitramma Gari Abbayi, Sembaruthi, and Sathya 2.

Apart from Tv shows Aayesha also worked in movies. She made her film debut in 2019 with the Tamil film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The horror comedy film was written and directed by Rambhala and featured Santhanam and Shritha Sivadas in the lead role along with Rajendran and Urvashi playing supporting roles. The film’s soundtrack was composed by Shabir. The film was shot in 40 days and was later remade in Telugu as Raju Gari Gadhi 3. The climax of the movie is heavily inspired by the Hollywood film The Conjuring 2.

In 2020 Aayesh was also ranked sixth among the 10 most Desirable Women of Tamil TV.

