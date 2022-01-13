Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Gets Honorary Doctorate in Bharatnatyam

Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Gets Honorary Doctorate in Bharatnatyam

The Bigg Boss Tamil contestant shared an adorable photo on Instagram with her mother and wrote that this was the perfect post.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 13, 2022, 15:43 IST

Season 5 Bigg Boss Tamil has reached its final stage, with viewers now guessing who the winner will be. The entire season was a hit with a lot of crucial twists and turns. The audience has gotten so attached to the show, especially with this season, that they now want to know what goes on in the lives of their stars beyond TV.

Abhirami Venkatachalam has received her doctorate in Bharatnatyam. She shared an adorable photo on Instagram with her mother and wrote that this was the perfect post.

Abhirami also extended a vote of thanks to the founder and president of the Indian foundation John. Calling John brother from another mother, Abhirami wrote that just thanks cannot fulfil the support and recognition he has helped get her. She concluded the post by thanking Indian media for everything.

Many joined in the comment section to congratulate Abhirami on this special achievement. Actor Malavika and VJ Divya Menon congratulated Abhirami. Others commented heart reactions and were proud of her achievement.

In the pictures, Abhirami looks gorgeous in a red floral saree with green borders. For accessories, she has chosen pearl-shaped earrings. Actress Kasthuri Shankar praised her saying that the third photo looks priceless.

On the work front Abhirami will be seen in the TV series, Adhigaram, an untitled Senthil film and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

In the past, she has also been seen in Nerkonda Paarvai and Kalavu and a music video titled Uthittaaya Sangu.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10433635/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

first published: January 13, 2022, 15:41 IST