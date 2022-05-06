Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Gabriella Charlton Brings Home New Luxury Car

Popular Tamil star Gabriella Charlton is the latest addition to the luxury car owners club. The Eeramana Rojave fame is on cloud nine as she recently became the proud owner of a brand-new car. All elated to share the news with friends and fans, the actress shared a photo of herself posing happily with the car on her Instagram account.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram, Gabriella wrote, “After months of contemplating, I finally decided to buy a car and I’m glad I chose the Tata Harrier Dark Edition as my first car. This was possible only because of the love and support you guys give me every day! This beast is meant to protect me! Love you all! #Spreadlove. The full video is on my YouTube Channel."

In the photos, Gabriella dressed in a pink kurta can be seen cutting a cake with her mother. Reportedly, the swanky new car Tata Harrier Dark Edition is worth Rs. 20.64 lakhs.

Gabriella’s fans and industry friends have been showering love and congratulating her for her accomplishment. The actress’ close friends Samyuktha Shan, Aajeedh Kalique, Ramya Pandian, and many others conveyed their regards in the comment section.

For those who don’t know, Gabriella has been working in the industry since childhood. She has played the role of the lead’s younger sister in Sruthi Hasan starrer 3. She was recently featured in Tamil daily soap Eeramana Rojave alongside Thiraviyam.

Gabriella has gained massive popularity after participating in various Tamil television reality shows including her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as a contestant. She walked out of the house taking Rs. 5 lakhs cash with her.

