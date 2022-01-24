Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Raju, Priyanka, Ciby, Madhumita and Nirup to Team up Again for...

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 concluded last week with Raju Jeyamohan’s victory. The journey to becoming the winner was not easy for him, having been nominated for eviction more than five times. However, the model-turned-actor managed to grab the title with immense support and love from his fans.

Priyanka Deshpande was the first, while Pavani Reddy was the second runner-up of this show. Besides these two, Raju also managed to defeat Niroop Nandakumar and Amir. Ciby had left the house with a cashbox of Rs 12 lakhs.

The contestants from the now off-air show have again teamed up for the third instalment of Start Music. Recently, pictures of contestants Raju, Priyanka, CB, Madhumita, and Nirup emerged from the sets of the show. It will be interesting to watch four of these contestants compete once again for the show with an entirely fresh concept.

Start Music is a singing-based reality show. Stars are divided into teams in this show. The audience was thoroughly entertained in the first two seasons. They got to enjoy the right mix of music, fun, and entertainment.

The second season of Start Music was won by Soppana Sundaries. They lifted the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Priyanka Deshpande hosts the show. Soppana Sundaries had to face a fierce match from Kalakeya Kootam.

Meanwhile, Raju has been basking in the glory of being the Bigg Boss season 5 winner. The actor posted a couple of photos, clearly feeling proud of his achievement. In this photo with the show host Kamal Hassan, Raju extended his vote of thanks to everyone who has supported him on the journey. The actor wrote further that he would always be grateful to the people. He also took this opportunity to thank Pradeep Milroy. The comment section was endowed with heaps of praise for the actor.

The actor will also be seen in an important role in the film Don.

