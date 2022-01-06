Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Varun Kamal Meets Simbu; Fans Want to Know This One Thing

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Varun Kamal recently met actor Silambarasan, famously known as Simbu on the sets of Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. A picture of their meeting has gone viral on social media. The viral picture has also led to speculations about whether Varun is also a part of the film.

Varun is a Tamil actor, and he made his debut in 2015 with Oru Naal Iravil. Simbu has not shared the picture on his social media handles but Varun has shared the picture of their meeting. Sharing the picture, Varun dedicated the caption to Simbu, saying, “Lovely catching up with you and getting your insights."

In the comments section, Instagram users showered their love with heart and fire emojis. Many also asked them whether they would work together on a film. Many fans requested them to share screen space in a Tamil film.

A couple of weeks ago, Varun was eliminated from actor Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 5. He was eliminated with Akshara Reddy, and there were reports that they has signed a new movie together as the lead pair. Recently, they met with each other and posted pictures on their Instagram handles. Fans of Varun and Akshara fans refer to them as “Varukshara".

The makers of Varun-starrer Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha released the trailer of the Tamil film on YouTube, and the fans loved it. The trailer has garnered more than three and a half million views on YouTube.

>Watch Trailer Here:

The film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh with Karthik scoring the music. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

