Bigg Boss Tamil: 'Have Seen a Lot Since Childhood,' Says Actor Varun

The fifth season of Big Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is currently being aired on Vijay TV. The contestants, who are currently inside the Bigg Boss house, have been given the task of narrating the stories of their lives or people important to them. The name of this task was ‘Oru Kadhai Sollattuma’. Following the task, all the contestants revealed some part of their life in the form of a story. This week, actor Varun talked about his grandfather Isari Velan.

Velan started his career with Enga Mama and worked in a lot of films with Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran aka MGR. Later on, Velan also joined politics and became a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative agency. His grandson Varun, currently a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, is also an actor.

Advertisement

As part of the task, Varun narrated the story of his grandfather, saying the latter was the only bread earner of the family, adding that when he passed away, suddenly it led to a lot of problems. Varun said that his grandfather passed away leaving behind a debt of over Rs 6 lakh, a huge amount at the time.

He further talked about meeting celebrated actor and the then chief minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran and how eventually things got resolved. He said that his grandfather did a lot of campaigning when MGR started his party. Varun also talked about his uncle Isari Ganesh.

Through the story, Varun talked about how he had seen a lot since his childhood and hence would not waste anything. He said that when he was in class 10, he wanted to enter the cinema without anyone’s help. He said he has learnt a lot in his career till now and would want to continue learning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.