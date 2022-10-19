Bigg Boss Tamil: Mohammed Azeem, Janany Kunaseelan Fail To Win Storytelling Task

In its most recent task in Bigg Boss Tamil 6, contestants were asked to narrate a story within a minute, the latest promo shows. If housemates find the story interesting, the contestants can escape the nomination. However, housemates could press the red button if they didn’t find the story interesting. Three red buttons pressed consecutively pave the way for the contestant’s elimination.

Actor Mohammed Azeem became the first person to be assigned the task of narrating the story. However, he is unable to complete the tale within the stipulated time. Azeem told the housemates about his personal life, marriage etc but they didn’t find it intriguing.

Actresses Rachitha Mahalakshmi, choreographer Shanthi Master and VJ Maheshwari pressed the red button. The Poove Unakkaga actor was devastated and broke down.

News anchor Janany Kunaseelan’s story met with a similar date. Janany was narrating how she is working tirelessly for the welfare of her family. However, politician Vikraman, actress Dhanalakshmi and Ayesha Zeenath didn’t find it captivating enough and pressed the red buttons.

Janany was ousted from the task and she, too, got emotional. At this point, Rachitha and other contestants stepped forward to console her. Actor Ram Ramasamy also pacified Janany and told her that she should not get demotivated like this.

Dhanalakshmi and Nivashini were lucky enough to emerge victorious in this task. Nivashini works as an entrepreneur, model and digital content creator. Dhanalakshmi narrated the story of being a single parent. Nivashini talked about how she was bullied in school.

