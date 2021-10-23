Bigg Boss Tamil: Priyanka Deshpande Breaks Down After Getting Homesick

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is garnering great TRPs. In the latest episode, the day started with a song. The first thing in the morning is Wanda’s dance and Abhishek getting into yet another controversy over his old comments. Next, Abhishek went to Varun and was talking about Annachi. Mathumitha’s voice was heard more than usual in yesterday’s episode.

Raju had a minor dispute with Mathumitha which hogged thelimelight. Priyanka suddenly started crying in the kitchen area as she became homesick. The members called a meeting over the kitchen running out of sugar. Priyanka was once again tasked with running the kitchen and preparing food for the housemates.

Next, Priyanka was seen discussing the luxury budget with the other housemates. The housemates wanted to ramp up the menu by demanding chicken, mutton and fish. After a while the housemates got together to get a call in the living area. Raju read out the rules of the “Run out of the game" task, where all the members had to take the name of the person who in their opinion was not taking part in the game or was violating the rules.

Big Boss said the result will be decided by the number of votes cast at the end of the match. In the end, every contestant was given some pet name based on their behaviour. Abhinav was given the title of “I don’t Know Tamil Ya". He is the one who speaks English the most in the house.

Priyanka and Niroop were given the ‘sleeping board’ title and they happily accepted it. Suruthi and Iyikki were given the title of “I am the only one who spends time alone".

