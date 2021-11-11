Bigg Boss Tamil Promo: Niroop, Priya Bhavani Squabble as Luxury Budget Task Continues

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has reached a very interesting stage. On Thursday’s episode, contestants Niroop and Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen arguing with each other. As part of his strategy, Niroop will get into a verbal spat with Priya after Varun.

Vijay television, the channel airing the reality show having a run-time of 100 days, has shared a promo clip showing what’s in store for the audience in today’s episode. From the promo, it looks like Niroop and Priya will go all out to win the luxury budget task ‘Neeyum Bommai, Naanum Bommai, Theriyum Unmai’.

Advertisement

The promo shows a heated argument between Niroop and Priya. “You are not following the rules of the task and doing all the wrong things. We all will suffer because of your activities," Angry Niroop tells Priya. Upset, Priya tells Niroop, “I know the rules. I am fighting like a fighter in all the tasks. Why will I break a rule if I will also suffer with all of you."

From Monday onwards, the contestants are participating in the luxury budget task ‘Neeyum Bommai, Naanum Bommai, Theriyum Unmai’. According to the rules of the task, every housemate will play for the victory of their closed contestant.

Each contestant has been assigned a doll bearing the name of a contestant. The housemates will have to pick the doll and run into the tent near the main door after the buzzer goes on. The contestant whose name is written on the last doll entering the tent will be eliminated from the task.

In the last episode, Niroop blocked fellow contestants from entering the tent. He was successful in getting Priyanka Deshpande eliminated from the task. Later, Niroop had a verbal spat with Akshara, Ciby and Varun.

Last night, Pavani Reddy celebrated her birthday inside the Bigg Boss house by cutting the cake along with the inmates. She also received gifts and cakes from her dear ones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.