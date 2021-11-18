Bigg Boss Tamil Promo: On Day 46, Contestants to Perform Mirror Task for Luxury Budget

Season five of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has completed 46 days. Since the launch, with each passing day, the show has been getting more interesting with fights, arguments, spiced-up dramas, and fun among the contestants.

Nadia Sang, Abhishek Raja, singer Chinnaponnu and Surudi were kicked out of the Bigg Boss house in the following weeks during the elimination round. Last Sunday, contestant Mathumita was evicted from the Big Boss house.

While announcing her elimination, Haasan said that Mathumita has been a huge fan of the show and her journey was short, but she has achieved fame through the platform. He urged her not to feel bad and said everyone inside the house loved her.

The first promo of Day 46 of the reality show has been released today. The makers unveiled the promo on the Twitter account of Vijay television. In the promo, two contestants are seen performing the new luxury task Ullathai Ullapadi Kaatum Kannadi, which was announced on the 45th day of the show.

As per the task, the contestants are divided into pairs and one of them has to mimic every action of their pair like a mirror in this task.

In the fifth season of Bigg Boss airing on Vijay TV, a total of 18 contestants from different walks of life entered the house. Raju Jayamohan, Madhumita, Abhishek Raja, Namitha Marimuthu, Priyanka, Abhinay Wadi, Chinna Ponnu, Bhavani, Nadia Sang, Varun, Iman Annachi, Iki Berry, Sruthi, Akshara, Tamara Selvi, CB Chandran and Nirup Nandakumar were locked up at the beginning of the show. Namitha Marimuthu had to leave the show for personal reasons.

