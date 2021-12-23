Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Tamil: Sanjeev Narrates Story of her Sister Sinhdu's Death, Housemates Tear up

Bigg Boss Tamil: Sanjeev Narrates Story of her Sister Sinhdu's Death, Housemates Tear up

The storytelling task in the Bigg Boss house involved a face-off between Sanjeev and Aamir.
The storytelling task in the Bigg Boss house involved a face-off between Sanjeev and Aamir.

Sindhu was also an actor and worked in several films and TV shows.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: December 23, 2021, 19:08 IST

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has completed 80 days and has now become one of the top-rated shows on Vijay TV. As the show approaches the finale week, the competition is heating up and the contestants are giving their best.

Actor and anchor Sanjeev Venkat, who became a part of the show as second wild card entrant, on Wednesday shared something not known to the fans of Bigg Boss.

The storytelling task in the Bigg Boss house involved a face-off between Sanjeev and Aamir. In the task, Sanjeev, teary-eyed, narrated the story of his sister, Sindhu’s death. Sanjeev is the son of Manjula Vijayakumar’s sister Shyamala.

Advertisement

Sindhu was also an actor and worked in several films and TV shows. Sindhu, who had made her debut with Arun Pandyan and Ramki’s show, last starred in Ayia directed by Sarathkumar.

RELATED NEWS

She passed away in 2005 when she was just 33 years old. She is survived by her husband Raghuveer. Sanjeev became extremely emotional while narrating the story of her death and couldn’t hold back his tears, which made other housemates emotional.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 23, 2021, 19:08 IST