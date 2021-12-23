Bigg Boss Tamil: Sanjeev Narrates Story of her Sister Sinhdu's Death, Housemates Tear up

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has completed 80 days and has now become one of the top-rated shows on Vijay TV. As the show approaches the finale week, the competition is heating up and the contestants are giving their best.

Actor and anchor Sanjeev Venkat, who became a part of the show as second wild card entrant, on Wednesday shared something not known to the fans of Bigg Boss.

The storytelling task in the Bigg Boss house involved a face-off between Sanjeev and Aamir. In the task, Sanjeev, teary-eyed, narrated the story of his sister, Sindhu’s death. Sanjeev is the son of Manjula Vijayakumar’s sister Shyamala.

Sindhu was also an actor and worked in several films and TV shows. Sindhu, who had made her debut with Arun Pandyan and Ramki’s show, last starred in Ayia directed by Sarathkumar.

She passed away in 2005 when she was just 33 years old. She is survived by her husband Raghuveer. Sanjeev became extremely emotional while narrating the story of her death and couldn’t hold back his tears, which made other housemates emotional.

