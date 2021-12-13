Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: In Open Nomination, Sanjeev Names CB Chandran

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil has slowly grown popular among the audience. The makers of the show have released a promo for Monday’s episode.

In the promo, Sanjeev has nominated CB Chandran after Big Boss announced an open nomination for this week. After announcing the final nomination, Big Boss told the contestants that they would get challenges this week, and the winners will be declared safe.

On Sunday, comedian Iman Annachi left the Bigg Boss house in the latest elimination. Besides, Sanjeev and Amir had later entered the Bigg Boss show as wild card entries. The show spiced up a lot after these wild card entries changed the dynamics in the house and threw up many interesting angles.

The season started with eighteen contestants who were all fun and had great personalities. The list of people included Isaivani, Madhumitha, Raju Jayamohan, Abhishek Raja, Priyanka, Namitha Marimuthu, Chinna Ponnu, Abhinay Wadi, Bhavani, Nadia Chang, Iman Annachi, Varun, Iyikki Berry, Akshara, Sruthi, Selvi, Nirup Nandakumar and Cb Chandran. 18 contestants participated. Among them, Namitha Marimuthu had to leave the show mid-way owing to personal reasons. After that, only seventeen contestants were left.

Following her exit, Nadia Chang, Abhishek Raja, singer Chinna Ponnu, Sruthi, Madhumita, Isaivani and Iykki were all evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the following weeks.

