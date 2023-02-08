Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 fame Maheswari Chanakyan, popularly known as VJ Maheswari, has been making the headlines following her ongoing controversy with the season 6 winner Mohammed Azeem. She share a photo where she was seen embracing her son. She claimed that she would take legal action against everyone who has abused her and her son online, in the pretext of supporting Azeem.

Ever since Bigg Boss Season 6 concluded, VJ Maheswari has been sharing her views over how dejected she feels that Azeem won the title. She even suggested that Kamal Haasan handed the trophy to the winner with a “heavy heart". Kamal has always been critical of Azeem’s behaviour towards other contestants in the house and throughout condemned it. Many viewers have also shown their disapproval towards Azeem’s win. In fact, fans were so upset with the conclusion of the season that “Hashtag Boycott Vijay TV" was trending on the microblogging platform.

Except for Azeem’s fans, everyone who has watched or been a part of the show has criticised his behaviour towards his co-contestants the entire time. This led to an uproar of tweets and comments against his win, as the ardent viewers just couldn’t accept it.

Advertisement

Azeem’s fans have been trolling VJ Maheswari amid the controversy. Even her son has been involuntarily dragged into all this. To tackle the trollers and online abusers, she took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt text for her son and warned people who have dragged him into the controversy. She shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Thank you for being a warrior!!! My boy … I am sure you’re going to make this world filled with toxic masculinity a better world for women. You’ll be the change and I am proud of it; mom will protect you. Note: complaint will be filed and legal action will be taken shortly."

She has warned Azeem’s fans and others who have trolled her that legal action will be taken against them; and with this, the controversy has grown bigger.

Read all the Latest Movies News here