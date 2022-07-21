Bigg Boss Tamil Star Sakshi Agarwal Dons A Sultry Bikini On Her Birthday In Hawaii

Sakshi Agarwal who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil is celebrating her birthday on July 20. The actress has turned 32 and has ringed in her birthday in Hawaii. On her birthday, Sakshi has set the internet on fire as she has shared some sizzling photos of herself. In the photos, Sakshi is seen wearing a black bikini and has completed her look with waist chain and dainty necklaces.

Sharing the photos, Sakshi wrote, “Aloha!!! Having a blast on my Birthday in Hawaii Ennakum , Ennode Fans kum happy ah , santhoshama, good health and spirit kude vachikonge God." She also added many hashtags along with the post. Sakshi’s photos have close to 2lakh likes and fans have wished her on her birthday by taking to the comment section.

Sakshi Agarwal celebrated her birthday on a yacht and shared photos and videos. They were captioned as “Best B’day ever!! Yacht, champagne, middle of the ocean, sunset and awesome company. What more can I ask for."

For her birthday, Sakshi wore an orange colour co-ord set and looked pretty.

Sharing yet other photos from the beach, Sakshi Agarwal wrote, “Coz, Black never fades."

Sakshi Agarwal is a model and actress who primarily works in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Before entering the entertainment field, Sakshi Agarwal was working in an IT industry. She is best known for her role alongside superstar Rajinikanth in action-drama Kaala, which released in 2018. She left a mark on the hearts of viewers with her performance in Viswasam and Aranmanai 3.

Sakshi Agarwal has more than six films lined up. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film 120 Hours. The films are ready for release and release date of a few films have delayed due to unknown reasons.

