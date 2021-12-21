Bigg Boss Tamil: Video Shows Amir Kissing Pavni Reddy, Fans Demand His Disqualification

The fifth season of Big Boss Tamil is heading into the finals week. Last Sunday, Abhinay was evicted from the show after he received the least number of votes. And now a viral video in which wild card entrant Amir is seen kissing Pavni is going viral on social media, with many demanding his disqualification.

In the clip, Amir was seen proposing to Pavni Reddy while both were discussing a topic. Amir, then, kissed Pavni’s cheek. While the TV actor reacted normally, her fans have turned against Amir.

>Video:

Advertisement

While Pavni was comfortable in the situation with Amir, her fans are demanding his disqualification from the show.

A user wrote, “I am not a Pavni fan, but it is very unfair to her. what Amir did was wrong, even people will blame the woman wherever she faces such kind of activities from a boy, Pavni should be very careful."

The viral clip, though, has divided the fans. Some fans are expressing anger over Amir’s behaviour, while others are happy to see a new couple in the Big Boss house.

Last Sunday, Abhinay’s eviction from the show was announced by the host Kamal Hassan. In earlier episodes, Abhinay was seen writing a letter to Pavni expressing feelings for her.

It’s been 77 days for the 5th season of Bigg Boss Tamil on Vijay TV. The show had commenced with 18 contestants and has seen 10 evictions so far. Sanjeev and Amir entered the wild card entries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.