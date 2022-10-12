Bigg Boss Tamil: VJ Maheshwari, Mohammed Azeem Fight Over Tea, Reconcile Later

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil is underway and has become synonymous with heated arguments and controversial statements from contestants. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the latest season is no exception as it witnessed a fight between VJ Maheshwari and actor Mohammed Azeem recently. The fight started when Maheshwari informed contestants that she could serve tea only twice. Azeem took offence to this statement and said that she was talking like Bigg Boss. A promo of the heated exchange has gone viral on Instagram.

Shanthi Arvind also joined Maheshwari in criticising Azeem when he asked for milk tea. Shanthi said that milk tea can only be given in the morning and evening. Otherwise, they will face a shortage of ration in the house. However, later Azeem and Maheshwari reconciled and apologised for their demeanour. The Poove Unakkaga actor said that he didn’t intend to disrespect Maheshwari.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Apart from this argument, model Shivin Ganesan also had a slight altercation with Maheshwari. Shivin didn’t like her interference when she was talking with other housemates.

The audience came up with some hilarious reactions to this promo. A user wrote that no matter how much everyone tries, only GP Muthu will lift the trophy for season 6. Another joked that this fight was going to deprive everyone of tea.

Advertisement

Currently, housemates are divided into four teams to complete a task. These teams are leaving no stone unturned in proving their skills. In a recent teaser, the audience saw a squabble between singer Asal Kolaar and actress Ayesha. It soon escalated until Ayesha couldn’t tolerate this fight and cried.

While some took Ayesha’s side, others pointed out her fault. Due to the embarrassment caused by that mistake, Ayesha burst into tears.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here