Bigg Boss Tamil: Were Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni Kissing Under The Blanket?

Bigg Boss Tamil 6, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is heating up in its third week, following the elimination of G.P. Muthu and the eviction of Shanthi. The remaining 19 contestants are battling it out in the house. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu season six began in September, and seven of the 21 contestants have been eliminated, leaving the remaining 14 to compete for the title.

In the meantime, a video that appears to show Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni kissing under the blanket has surfaced. Though the rest of the celebrities seem surprised, it is only natural as the couple have been married since 2017. They fell in love while working in serials and tied the knot. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by Nagarjuna is the second reality show they are participating in after Dance Jodi Dance.

In Bigg Boss Tamil 6, another romance seems to be brewing between Asal Kolar and Nivashini. Kisses have been exchanged between the onscreen lovers for the past five seasons, but whether the pattern will continue this season remains to be seen.

