Bigg Boss Tamil Would Be a Smashing Hit Had Sanjeev Entered First: Vijay

Bigg Boss Season 5 ended last week with Raju Jeyamohan emerging as the winner this year. The show was another successful instalment of the Tamil version. Many of the contestants who were being predicted as the possible winners were evicted midway. Sanjeev Venkat was one of them and became the 15th contestant to be evicted. Sanjeev’s fans were disheartened by his elimination. However, his friend Vijay, lovingly called “Thalpathy" by his fans, has different views about Sanjeev.

Vijay said that why did Sanjeev appear 50 days after he was designated as a wild card entry? Vijay went on to praise his friend further, saying that season 5 would have been a smashing hit and much better, had he been the first one to arrive. Vijay was very open about his opinion of Sanjeev before and after Bigg Boss season 5.

The actor was all smiles, saying that he had asked Sanjeev to do what he felt in the game. After Sanjeev came out, Vijay encouraged him, saying that his game had been very good.

Sanjeev’s fans were disheartened by his eviction. Vijay and Sanjeev’s friendship has been there since before Bigg Boss season 5. They have acted together in two films, Master and Badri.

Sanjeev had shown an impressive performance in the house. Still, he was evicted from the show because he failed to get the attention of the audience. Sanjeev was the second wild-card contestant to enter the house on day 53.

Speaking of their films, Master narrates the story of an alcoholic professor. This film narrates the story of how this alcoholic professor clashes with a gangster using schoolchildren for criminal activities.

Badri, on the other hand, tells the story of a kickboxer who gets attacked by enemies and ends up bedridden. His brother then sets out to fulfil the goal of winning the kickboxing championship.

