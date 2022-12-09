Bigg Boss Task Ignites Fight Between Prashant Sambhargi And Rupesh Ranjanna

The Bigg Boss Kannada has seen many fights between two contestants, and sometimes between good friends as well. This time as well, a tussle erupted between Rupesh Ranjanna and Prashant Sambhargi. In the reality show, Prashant is known for his fighting; he has fought with numerous contestants on the show from the start. But this time, Prashant is seen fighting with Rupesh Ranjanna, one of his closest aides in Bigg Boss.

A task was given by Bigg Boss and Divya was the instructor of the assignment. As claimed by Prashant, Divya cheated in the competition and supported the other team. On the following day, Rupesh, Aryavardhan, and Prashant were discussing the task. In the conversation, Prashant complained that Ruspesh could have conversed with Divya to take her decision back as both of them share good relations. Rupesh put his stand that Divya was the instructor she has the responsibility. If he talked with Divya, everyone in the house would feel that Rupesh is influencing Divya. Hence, the arguments between the two started and then they both walked away from the conversation.

This is not the first time when relations between Prashant and other contestants have become tense. Earlier, Prashant and Aryavardhan Guruji were at odds with each other. A task was given where contestants have to select the worst candidate of the week in a unanimous vote.

The chosen participant will be imprisoned until Bigg Boss issues a new decree. Prashant Sambargi was adjudged to be the worst candidate and was imprisoned in BB. The names of Prashanth Sambargi received strong support from Rakesh Shetty, Rupesh, and Anupama. Even though Prashanth disagreed with the consensus and claimed the choice was pre-planned.

