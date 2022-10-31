Bigg Boss Telegu Fame Ashu Reddy, in Bare-Back Dress, Makes a Million Hearts Flutter

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ashu Reddy’s boldness quotient seems to be increasing each day. The actress, who rose to fame with the 2018 romance-drama Chal Mohan Ranga, has become a prominent face in the film industry. If not with films, Ashu is mesmerising fans with her on-fleek sartorial choices. Besides being a fashion enthusiast, the actress also loves to travel. And her Instagram posts are proof.

Recently, the actress jetted off to the “city of love and lights", Paris. Giving a sneak peek into her travel diaries, Ashu has shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. “City of love and lights" she captioned her post, adding a rose and red heart emoji.

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a sultry green, halter-neck bodycon dress. Adding spice to the old-world charm of Paris, Ashu redefined boldness for us by flaunting her bare back in style. The thin halter neck strap formed a criss-cross pattern at the nape of her neck, emphasizing her slender back.

Ashu struck some lovely poses on a balcony overlooking the famous Eiffel Tower which was decked up with lights. The Bigg Boss star looked like a diva against the breathtaking backdrop of Paris. She teamed up her chic outfit with minimalist makeup and open hair. Ashu seemed to soak in the beauty of the City of Lights, admiring the Eiffel Tower behind her.

Moments after the stunning clicks surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments to shower the actress with compliments. While some lavished her with comments like “Stunning" and “Beautiful", others were at the loss of words and just dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Ashu’s Paris pictures do not end here. She has uploaded another string of photos to her Gram where the actress can be seen dressed in casuals, sporting a just-woken-up look. Take a glance at the clicks below:

Previously, Bigg Boss Telegu season 2 participant Ashu Reddy stated that she wanted to take home the BB trophy. But in the grand climax of the show, she was voted out. Today, Ashu is a social media sensation who runs her own YouTube channel where she is seen lip-syncing to videos.

After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss, Ashu is giving herself a break from work. The actress had previously co-hosted the well-known Telugu television program Happy Days with seasoned anchor Ravi which aired on ETV Plus.

