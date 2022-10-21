Bigg Boss Telegu Fame Ashu Reddy is Hotness Personified in Pink Bralette And Trousers

Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy has become a prominent face in the Telugu film industry. Ashu’s bold outfit choices and daring gram-worthy pictures have highly impressed fashion critics as well. The actress can be called a social media buff, as she often drops stunning pictures of her glamorous photoshoots, slaying in both traditional and western wear. And Ashu’s recent clicks are proof.

The actress has added a fresh dose of spunk to her latest Instagram pictures where she managed to turn heads with her undaunted avatar. Ashu unleashed her creative skills by penning interesting captions to her pictures like - “Kinda have feelings, kinda heartless," and “Rescheduled summer to winter."

The Chal Mohan Ranga actress can be seen flaunting her toned figure in an uber-chic baby pink bralette, etched with laces and intricate designs, clubbing it with a pair of light pink trousers. The actress’ killer expressions and appealing poses left internet users impressed

Glowing in the soft bright sun, Ashu exuded casual-yet-chic vibes in the attire. She rounded off her look with a delicate silver necklace and a shade of orange-hued lipstick. The actress let loose her lustrous soft curls for the clicks.

Ashu’s snaps set fire to the hearts of her admirers who lavished the actress with innumerable praises in the comments. “You are the most beautiful," wrote one user. “Looking stunning," chimed another individual. Others dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

This is not the first time Ashu has stupefied the Internet with her appealing and bold pictures, unafraid to flaunt her excellent curves. Here are some of her other on-fleek snaps where she looks like a million bucks.

A contestant of Bigg Boss Telegu season 2, Ashu once expressed her desire to win the BB trophy. However, she was eliminated in the finale. This Internet sensation is also seen lip-syncing to videos on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashu is currently on a hiatus after getting evicted from Bigg Boss. However, earlier, the actress co-hosted the popular Telugu television show, Happy Days with seasoned anchor Ravi. Happy Days, which aired on ETV Plus, was a game show targeting the young audience.

