Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Fame Ariyana Glory Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Bodycon Dress

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Ariyana Glory set the internet on fire by sharing a streak of pictures in a black bodycon dress. In the pictures posted by Ariyana, she looked stunning in the custom black dress with a plunging neckline. Ariyana struck several poses for the camera at what appeared to be a club. The actress let her outfit do the talking by choosing not to accessorize it. A side-parted hairdo with minimal makeup completed her effortless look. Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, the 29-year-old also penned a motivational note for her fans.

“We do not need magic to transform our world. We carry all of the power we need inside ourselves already," read the caption of her post.

Soon after Ariyana’s pictures surfaced on Instagram, several users showered her with heaps of compliments. One user called her, “So Beautiful," while another gushed, “Wow soo cute." “Hottie," wrote a third user.

The actress made fans stop on their tracks with pictures of herself donning a pink sequined dress. She paired her outfit with statement gold earrings and a glammed-up makeup look.

Ariyana Glory is known for performances in Anubhavinchu Raja, directed by Srinivas Gavireddy, and Avakai Animutyam, helmed by Vinay Viveka and Vardhan. She went on to become a household name after appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and emerged as the show’s third runner-up. Ariyana also featured in the Telugu short film Naa Boyfriend Chala Manchodu.

