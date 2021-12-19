Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Share a Cute Moment at the Grand Finale of Nagarjuna's Show

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to grace the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5
On Sunday, a promo shared by Star Maa's official Twitter account showed the love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor entering the stage with holding each other's hands.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 19, 2021, 18:01 IST

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be appearing as guests in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. On Sunday, a promo shared by Star Maa’s official Twitter account showed the love birds entering the stage with holding each other’s hands. Alia also speaks a few words in Telugu. Director SS Rajamouli, too, was seen entering the stage and talking about his upcoming film RRR. Interestingly, Alia makes her debut in the Telugu film industry with this film.

Take a look at the promo video that also features celebrities like Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Pushpa’s director Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and music-composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also said to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as guests on the grand finale. As Nagarjuna has acquired the rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ in Telugu, he seems to have invited the couple to promote their movie on the show, which would also become an advantage for the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’.

The grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of the reality show.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir, who are dating since 2017, will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra. Also starring Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia, it is set to release next year on September 9.

first published: December 19, 2021, 18:01 IST