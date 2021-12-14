Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Appear on the Finale of Nagarjuna's Show

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as guests on the grand finale. The grand finale is only a few days away, with five finalists fighting to win the title for the season.

Hosted by Nagarjuna, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale will be on a grand scale.

As Nagarjuna has acquired the rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ in Telugu, he seems to have invited the couple to promote their movie on the show, which would also become an advantage for the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’.

Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are also to appear on the show, to promote their upcoming movie ‘RRR’. With four bigwigs attending the grand finale, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ seem to have taken care to make the event even bigger.

Advertisement

The grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood celebrity couple recently shared their marriage anniversary. In an interview, the actress opened up on their relationship.

In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika was asked how the power couple of Bollywood decides on what to keep private and what not. The actress said that communication plays a key role in her relationship with Ranveer.

The actress said one of the best things that the couple has is that they communicate a lot. “That is extremely important for us. We might agree and we might disagree but I think when you communicate, it kind of makes marriage much easier. I think we were pretty much on the same page as far as this was concerned. Yes, of course, at times there are battles where he would win and I have to say ‘Ok fine, take this one’," she added.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.