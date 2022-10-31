Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Fame Siri Hanumanth Looks Ravishing In Light Blue Embellished Saree

Siri Hanumanth has cultivated a huge fanbase with her stint on the Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted show Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain her followers with her humorous videos as well as her fashion diaries on social media. Recently, Siri shelled out major fashion goals for fans, yet again, as she posted a string of photos rocking an ethereal saree.

On Sunday, October 30, Siri Hanumanth posted several photos of herself, flaunting an elegant traditional look, in a light-blue saree with silver embellishments by the fashion label Arushi Reddy. She complimented her outfit with minimal accessories, including a diamond-encrusted choker, statement diamond earrings, and a classic silver watch.

For makeup, Siri opted for a dewy look with well-done brows, green eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and bold red lips. A sid-parted hairdo, with her tresses left open, completed the look of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fame.

In one of the pictures, Siri Hanumanth flashed her million-dollar smile at the lens. In another photo, she was seen gazing at a distance. “Having my time," read the caption of her Instagram post.

After emerging as the fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 last year, Siri Hanumanth made her OTT debut this year with the Aha series #BFF. The Telugu show is the official remake of Dice Media’s popular series Adulting, starring Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama. The Aha original premiered on the OTT platform on May 20.

The plot of #BFF revolves around two imperfect women, Nithya and Tara, who struggle to handle the responsibilities of being independent adults living in Hyderabad. Siri essayed the role of Nithya while Ramya Pasupuleti played Tara in this Telugu series.

