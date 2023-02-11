Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner VJ Sunny is savouring his moment of fame and glory. He has already secured some assignments, thanks to his recent success. The actor will shortly make his debut with Full Moon Media Productions. The shooting of the film began on February 9, 2023. The team has not decided on the title and release date of the movie yet. The venture is directed by Sanjay, who is also the writer of the story. Actors like Sivannarayana, Shailaja Priya, Saptagiri, Rekha, Prudhvi Raj and Krishna Burugula will play a significant part in the film.

A source from showbiz confirms that the venture is about corrupt cops, thieves, and manipulative politicians. A gang of robbers want to steal Rs 25 crore at their upcoming heist, and the politician needs that money to advance his career, while the cop tries to outwit the robbers. The distinction between right and wrong is hazy in this heist thriller. In an interview, VJ Sunny said that they have planned to complete the project in a single schedule.

The team has further collaborated with Hunt4Mint. It is a talent-scouting platform that claims to connect with artists, directors and producers across the globe. In the interview, VJ Sunny said, “This partnership will introduce a lot of talent to the industry, as well as lead to more good films coming out of them. We will make good films from our company which was started with a lot of passion."

It is said that the team will release more information about the project in the coming days. VJ Sunny started his acting career in 2017 with the Telugu-language TV show Kalyana Vaibhogam. It starred Meghana Lokesh and Sunny in the lead roles. The show was aired on Zee Telugu. In 2021, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. He survived in the house for 106 days and won the reality show. He previously worked as an entertainment journalist too.

