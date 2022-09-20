Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Courts Controversy After This Contestant’s Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni started on September 4 and gained immense popularity almost immediately. This show is delighting viewers with its format, style, games etc. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has entered its third week now and witnessed the eviction of actor Shani Salmon.

This eviction has caused a furore among the audience, complaining that Shani was not treated properly in the house. There was not even a single video showing his journey in the Bigg Boss house. On top of that, he was evicted based on public votes suddenly.

This has raised questions on the concept of fair play in Bigg Boss. Netizens are complaining that Shani was not given enough time in the house and was evicted. Apart from this eviction, nominations in the third week also piqued the interest of the audience.

Baladitya, Chalaki Chanti, Revanth, Srihan and Arohi Rao have been nominated. Actors Neha Chowdary, Vasanthi Krishnan, Inaya Sulthana and YouTuber Geetu Royal were also nominated.

Singer Revanth has been nominated for his disrespectful behaviour towards colleagues. There are reports that Revanth enjoys a good fan base and might win the show. Nagarjuna scolded Revanth and asked him to correct himself before preaching to others. Faima was also criticised by Nagarjuna for not helping Revanth.

Contestants RJ Suryah and Chanti were also taken to task by Nagarjuna for not playing the game sincerely. Srihan was questioned over his lack of interest in the game. The Hello brother actor even called him Safe game Srihan. The couple, Rohit Sahni and Merina Rohit was asked to entertain the audience. Nagarjuna found fault in Rajashekar’s captaincy style as well. Vajram actor felt that Rajashekar is trying to evoke sympathy for himself with his captaincy.

